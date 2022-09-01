Socialite and singer Hajia4Reall has blinded her fans with some wild bikini photos she flooded on her Instagram page.

The singer, who aims to be like Nicki Minaj, imitated the global icon’s popular bikini look.

Known for her lustrous way of dressing, Hajia4Reall indicated she is a good girl gone bad and she aims to do what befits her as the world adjusts.

Her photos were raunchy enough and did not leave much to the imagination of her four million followers.

She was donning a pink crochet bikini with a see-through coverup, which put her entire backside to full view.