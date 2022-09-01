The Founder and Leader of Perez Chapel, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has marked 37 years of staying married to his wife, Chancellor of Perez University, Vivian Sena Agyinasare.

The preacher in a Facebook post disclosed that his love for his wife has only gotten robust with time and he wishes to spend the rest of his life with her.

In the wedding anniversary post, he said, “It’s been a thrilling journey with you, Sweetie. My love for you has only gotten stronger and better.

“Let’s keep enjoying one another as we journey together in the years ahead. Happy 37th Anniversary to us.”

He accompanied his post with some pictures from when they got married, to having children and marking their anniversary, year in and year out.

Check it out: