Barcelona terminate Braithwaite contract

Barcelona have terminated Martin Braithwaite’s contract, which was due to run through to the summer of 2024, freeing the Denmark international up to join Espanyol.

Braithwaite joined Barcelona from Leganes in 2020 and the 31-year-old made 58 appearances, scoring 10 goals, in two-and-a-half-seasons at the Camp Nou.

A club statement read: “FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Braithwaite for his commitment and dedication and wishes him the best of fortune and every success in the future.”

Agreement to terminate Martin Braithwaite's contract with FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2022

Saints’ Stephens completes Bournemouth medical

Southampton defender Jack Stephens has completed his medical ahead of his season-long loan spell at Bournemouth.

Fulham close to signing Benfica striker Vinicius

Fulham are close to signing Carlos Vinicius from Benfica, according to The Athletic.

Head coach Marco Silva said he was confident Fulham would add to their squad before tonight’s transfer deadline.

The 27-year-old previously spent a year on loan at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho, finding the net once in nine Premier League appearances.

Everton’s £30m Pedro bid turned down

Watford have turned down Everton’s offer of £25m plus £5m in add-ons for forward Joao Pedro, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Hornets have no intention of allowing the Brazilian to leave on Deadline Day.

Everton submitted a formal bid on Wednesday for João Pedro: £25m plus £5m add-ons. Watford have rejected and have no intention to let him go. 🚨🔵 #EFC #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/l2rY9eNJND — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Chelsea open talks to extend James, Mount deals

Not a Deadline Day move as such, but one to ease the long-term nerves of Chelsea supporters.

The Blues are in talks with Reece James and Mason Mount about extending their contracts, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea’s new owners made extending the deals of the academy graduates a priority when they took over a few months ago.

Villa launch Gallagher bid; Newcastle West Ham interested

England international Gallagher is back at Chelsea after last season’s successful loan at Crystal Palace but has endured a torrid time with on his return to Stamford Bridge, losing 3-0 at Leeds on his first start for the club before being sent off in the 2-1 victory over Leicester.

Chelsea are understood to value the 22-year-old at £35million and Villa’s interest has sparked interest from Premier League rivals Newcastle and West Ham.

Rose leaves Watford

Defender Danny Rose has left Watford after his contract was terminated by mutual consent, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

Watford FC and Danny Rose have agreed a mutual cancellation of the defender's contract with both parties in agreement that their futures will head in different directions.



We thank Danny for his service and wish him well for his next opportunity. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) September 1, 2022

Chelsea and Spurs target Gvardiol signs new Leipzig deal

Chelsea target Josko Gvardiol has signed a one-year contract extension at RB Leipzig.

The Croatia international’s deal with the Bundesliga side now runs until 2027.

Gvardiol said: “We’re in the Champions League and won the DFB-Pokal last season. We want to compete for trophies once again. I’m grateful to the club for counting on me and planning with me long term.”

Sky in Germany reported this week that Chelsea had made another attempt to sign him and leave him on loan at Leipzig until 2023, but that their bid was turned down.

Tottenham have also made Gvardiol one of their long-term targets at centre-back.

Marseille’s Caleta-Car in London amid PL interest

Marseille centre-back Duje Caleta-Car is in London for transfer talks, according to French outlet RMC.

Premier League trio Southampton, West Ham and Aston Villa are all showing an interest in the Croatia international.

Arsenal’s Maitland-Niles set for Southampton loan

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has completed a medical with Southampton ahead of a loan move from Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The England international has also extended his Gunners deal until 2024.

Aisnley Maitland-Niles completed his move to Southampton, medical done and contracts to be signed now with Arsenal. 🚨⚪️🔴 #DeadlineDay



New deal until June 2024 with #AFC and then loan to Southampton with buy option clause. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

James set to leave Leeds with Spurs, Everton and Fulham keen

Tottenham target Dan James is expected to leave Leeds before the deadline but a move to north London is considered unlikely, according to the Evening Standard

Spurs have held talks over signing James as a replacement for Bryan Gil, who is wanted on loan by Valencia, but are not thought to be the front-runners for his signature at this stage – although further talks are expected today.

The 24-year-old Wales winger was happy to remain at Elland Road but is not thought to be a major part of head coach Jesse Marsch’s plans and his representatives are now exploring a move before tonight’s deadline.

James has also been linked with Fulham and Everton, although the Toffees’ interest may have cooled after Chelsea ended their pursuit of Anthony Gordon.

Chelsea shelve Leao interest amid £130m price tag

Chelsea are set to shelve their interest in Rafael Leao and return to negotiations with AC Milan in January, according to The Times.

The Blues are keen on the Portuguese forward but have been put off by his price tag, which could have hit £130m if a Deadline Day deal was pursued.

Kenedy to leave Chelsea

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is reporting Chelsea winger Kenedy is on the verge of joining Real Valladolid.

The 26-year-old joined Chelsea in 2015 but has made just 30 first-team appearances for the club, with the Brazilian loaned out to Watford, Newcastle Getafe, Granada, and most recently Flamengo, during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Kenedy is set to leave Chelsea — he is already in Spain with his agents in order to complete his move to Valladolid. 🚨🔵 #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/vzFfsLLmck — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Fulham in Brereton Diaz talks | Kurzawa, Willian set to join

Fulham remain in talks with Blackburn over the signing of forward Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Premier League side’s opening bid was dismissed out of hand by Blackburn but they are expected to go back in with an improved offer.

Fulham have also agreed a loan deal with an option to buy for Layvin Kurzawa from Paris Saint-Germain.

A one-year deal for Willian has been agreed as well, with both signings expected to be confirmed this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Standard Liege are in talks with Fulham over the permanent signing of right-back Marlon Fossey.

Fossey is into the final year of his contract and turned down Fulham’s offer of an extension.

Fulham midfielder Tyrese Francois is also set for a medical with Croatian club HNK Gorica this afternoon after the clubs agreed a loan deal.

Willian played for Corinthians as they were knocked out of the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals by Flamengo/ Credit: EPA

Arthur arrives at Turin airport ahead of Liverpool move

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo has arrived at Turin airport, from where he is expected to travel to Merseyside for a medical ahead of his move to Liverpool.

Antony: My dreams were never in vain

Manchester United’s latest recruit Antony has taken to social media with an emotional post after sealing his £85.6m move from Ajax.

It's days like this that make us understand that it was all worth it, that every dream was never in vain!! Today I arrive at the biggest club in England, one of the biggest in the world and I just have to thank everyone who was part of this journey! (…) @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/2F94fPcOJd — Antony Santos (@antony00) September 1, 2022

Arsenal considering £20m bid for Villa’s Luiz

Arsenal are considering making a late £20m offer for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Steven Gerrard said following Villa’s defeat at the Emirates on Wednesday night – when Luiz scored directly from a corner – that the Brazil international’s future was out of his hands.

Villa are keen to resist Deadline Day offers for Luiz, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Liverpool’s Glatzel returns to Tranmere on loan

Liverpool forward Paul Glatzel has returned to Tranmere on a season-long loan deal.

Glatzel spent time at Prenton Park during the 2021/22 season, scoring six times in 21 appearances.

After completing the deal, Glatzel said: “I’m delighted to be back and can’t wait to get going again. I loved my time here last season so it will be good to try and kick on from where I left off.”

PSG’s Diallo undergoing Leipzig medical

Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Abdou Diallo is undergoing a medical this morning ahead of completing a loan move to RB Leipzig, according to Sky in Italy.

A season-long deal was agreed between the two clubs yesterday, with a €25m (£21.6m) option to buy.

The defender has not yet featured for PSG this season and made only 12 appearances in Ligue 1 last term.

Man City sign Akanji from Dortmund

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund.

The 27-year-old Switzerland international has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League champions that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2027.

City have paid an initial fee of just over £15million for Akanji, who arrives in Manchester after making 158 appearances in all competitions across five seasons.

“I am delighted to be here and can’t wait to get started,” Akanji said.

“City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career.

“I am really looking forward to testing myself in the Premier League and I will do everything I can to help this Club be successful.”

Southampton’s Romeu joins Girona

Southampton’s Oriol Romeu has joined Spanish side Girona on a permanent deal.

The Spanish midfielder made a total of 256 appearances for Saints and scored eight goals during his time on the south coast.

A Southampton statement said: “Oriol departs with the very best wishes of everyone at Southampton Football Club, and we would like to express our gratitude to him for his dedication and magnificent efforts both on and off the pitch during his time here. We wish him every success in the future.”

We are delighted to announce we have completed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund! ✍️



Read more ⤵️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2022

Leicester targeting Boga after Faes completes medical

Wout Faes has completed his Leicester medical and is expected to finalise his move from Reims later today.

The final details of the defender’s contract are still to be ironed out, but he should replace Wesley Fofana in the Foxes’ backline.

Leicester are now turning their attentions to recruiting a right-winger, with ex-Chelsea player Jeremie Boga their primary target.

Negotiations with Boga’s clubs, Atalanta, are ongoing.

Aubmeyang to Chelsea moving closer

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal with Barcelona for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The deal will see Marcos Alonso, plus around £6.5m, go to the Nou Camp.

Aubameyang is expected to have a medical in London once personal terms are agreed.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be back in the Premier League / Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Villarreal rival Gladbach for Norwich’s Aarons

Villarreal are considering a late move for Norwich’s Max Aarons.

The defender is also a target for Borussia Monchengladbach – who are managed by former Canaries boss Daniel Farke – and the German side are considering a Deadline Day offer.

Ajax leave Ocampos in mid-air limbo

Lucas Ocampos was left in mid-air limbo when Ajax changed their mind on signing the Sevilla winger during his flight to Amsterdam, and, instead, asked for a loan deal after sending him back to Spain, according to the Daily Mail.

Antony completes £86m Man Utd move

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazil winger Antony from Ajax for a fee of £86m.

Villa winning race for Wolves’ Dendoncker

Aston Villa are in talks over a £12m deal for Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker, according to The Telegraph.

The Belgium international was also wanted by West Ham but Steven Gerrard has made a move for the 27-year-old and is winning the race to sign him.

Villa are braced for bids for Douglas Luiz, with Dendoncker adding competition regardless of whether the Brazil midfielder departs on deadline day.

Discussions were held last night after Villa’s defeat at Arsenal, their fourth loss in five games this season, with Gerrard looking for final signings to freshen his squad.

Spurs in talks for Chelsea winger Ziyech

Tottenham have entered the running to sign Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech, according to the Evening Standard.

Talks are already underway between the parties over a transfer and personal terms.

It was reported earlier in the week that Chelsea have dropped their asking price for the winger to £21m.

Brentford to offer club-record fee for Mudryk

Brentford are ready to make a club-record £26m offer for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who had appeared to be on the verge of a move to Arsenal, according to The Athletic.

The 21-year-old notched six assists and scored two goals from seven starts in the Ukrainian Premier League last season.

Sterling to leave Chelsea on loan

No, not that Sterling… Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling is believed to be having a medical at Stoke ahead of joining on a season-long loan, according to The Athletic.

It’s thought there was lots of interest from elsewhere in England and abroad in the Chelsea academy graduate, but Championship side Stoke had been tracking him for a while and need a right wing-back.

After speaking to new manager Alex Neil — who replaced Michael O’Neill earlier this week — and learning about the project, the 22-year-old Sterling has agreed to join.

Stoke’s Premier League history, their infrastructure and ambition to return to the top flight are said to all be key factors in Sterling’s decision.

Dolberg joins Sevilla on loan

Kasper Dolberg has signed for Sevilla from Nice on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old striker has joined the La Liga club after three years on the French Riviera, and Sevilla have an option to make his move permanent.

Man Utd complete £86m Antony deal

Manchester United have completed the £86m signing of Antony from Ajax on a five-year deal, with the option for an additional 12 months.

Liverpool consider Arthur Melo move from Juventus

Arthur Melo is flying to Liverpool as the club close in on a loan move for the Juventus midfielder.

He is expected to join the club on a straight season-long deal with no option or obligation to make it permanent.

The Brazil international is due on Merseyside around lunchtime and expected to undergo a medical this afternoon.

Leeds and Saints move on with Gakpo set to sign new PSV deal

It looks like the Cody Gakpo mini-saga is over.

Leeds and Southampton are moving onto other targets after PSV refused to allow Gakpo to leave.

The Netherlands international forward is now expected to sign an improved contract at PSV.

Bakayoko set for final Chelsea exit

Remember Tiemoue Bakayoko? The France international joined Chelsea for £40m five years ago, but spent just one underwhelming season in the Blues’ first-team before being sent on a series of loans around Europe.

Well, Bakayoko is currently with AC Milan, but L’Equipe is reporting that the midfielder will tear up that loan deal – plus the final two years of his Chelsea contract – in order to join Nice on Deadline Day.

West Ham keen on Wolves’ Dendoncker

West Ham are interested in signing Wolves’ Leander Dendoncker.

The Belgium international can play in defence and midfield, which appeals to the Hammers, who want to sign a central defender and central midfielder today.

Craig Dawson is close to joining Wolves, after which West Ham will hope to complete a move for Southampton’s Jan Bednarek.

Chelsea reluctant to sanction Gilmour’s Brighton move

Chelsea are reluctant to sanction Billy Gilmour’s proposed permanent move to Brighton due to the club’s injury problems in central midfield, according to The Athletic.

N’Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are both sidelined, while Mateo Kovacic remains limited as he recovers from knee trouble.

Gilmour was part of the match day squad as Chelsea lost 2-1 at Southampton on Tuesday but ended the game as an unused substitute, and head coach Thomas Tuchel is open to him leaving on Deadline Day.

Gilmour is believed to remain hopeful that Chelsea’s ownership can be persuaded to soften their stance. Brighton can only buy the Scot as they already have another Cobham academy graduate, Levi Colwill, on a season-long loan deal.

Chelsea’s position on Gilmour could change if they manage to sign another midfielder on deadline day, with Ajax star Edson Alvarez the subject of a £43m offer on Wednesday.

Bradford land Wright loan

Bradford have signed Tyreik Wright on a season-long loan from Aston Villa.

The 20-year-old has three Premier League 2 appearances to his name this season for Villa, scoring once and registering one assist.

After sealing his move, Wright said: “I am absolutely loving it already. Everyone has been so welcoming, the stadium looks unbelievable and I just cannot wait to play in front of the supporters.”

Walcott in line for Saints exit amid Cardiff interest

Theo Walcott could be leaving Southampton on Deadline Day, according to The Telegraph.

Cardiff have shown an interest in the former England forward but other clubs are expected to make a move ahead of the 11pm deadline.