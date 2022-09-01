Black Stars defender, Abdul Mumin, has signed a four-year contract with Rayo Vallecano.

The central defender made a transfer to Spain after spending two seasons with Victoria SC in Portugal.

Mumin joined Vitoria in 2020 from FC Nordsjalland and has since become an integral part of their defensive set-up.

Sources close to the player confirmed to Joy Sports Valencia, Girona and Lille were all interested in acquiring the services of the 24-year-old.

However, the centre-back opted for a move to the Spanish La Liga side.

Vallecano finished 12th in the league last season after securing promotion and currently occupy the 11th spot after three games played in the 2022/23 season.