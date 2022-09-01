Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye, has disclosed how a dream she had weeks before her wedding came to pass on her big day.

Tracey, on July 28, tied the knot with her German-based Ghanaian husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, in a star-budded wedding in Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

Gospel singer, Piesie Esther, was among the performers who sang at Tracey’s wedding.

The bride and Piesie delivered an exceptional performance of the latter’s hit song titled ‘Waye Me Yie’.

Tons of social media users who reacted to the viral clip noted that there was so much passion in the voice of Tracey who sang along word-for-word adding that she would relate to the lyrics of the song.

On Wednesday, August 31, the new bride who recently completed her honeymoon vacation revealed the story behind the performance.

In an Instagram post she wrote: “I had a dream few weeks to my wedding, @piesieesther was performing ‘wa y3 me yie’ on my wedding day. Not knowing, I was even going to sing along with her on My Big Day. Wow! Indeed! Awurade ay3 me yie, YAA ASANTEWAA #francey22.”

Tracey Boakye glorified God for changing her life for the better and also blessing him with a loving husband.