Ace broadcaster and media personality, Gifty Anti, has flaunted her daughter, Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa, and she’s all grown up.

In the Instagram caption, she highlighted the struggles of motherhood and how she is coping. Though being a mother is challenging, it looks like Oheneyere Gifty Anti, as she is affectionately called, won’t have it any other way.

She thanked God for giving her such a priceless gift, HRH, as she calls her. In the post, she wrote:

“After hassling my life all night through dawn, she is now asleep and I can’t sleep. This life no balance. But Lord, thank you for giving me such a priceless gift and experience”.

The photo shows that the memorable moment was not captured in Ghana. It looks like mother and daughter are enjoying themselves outside the shores of Ghana after Gifty Anti shared that she has been hassling her life through dawn.

In the photo, HRH wore a pair of flower print leggings, with a grey shirt which had the shoppingmode Nike symbol inscribed on the front. She wore a cap which was turned the other way around.

