Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new two-year contract with Chelsea.

The Spaniard had his most recent contract extended this summer by an extra 12 months to prevent him leaving on a free transfer, but he was still linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta told Chelsea’s official website: “I am really happy to extend my stay at Chelsea, my home.

“It is almost 10 years since I first arrived and joined the club so I really feel the love and I am really excited for the new project we have in our hands.

“I would like to say thank you to Mr Todd and Mr Behdad for giving me the opportunity to keep my journey at this amazing club and I am really looking forward to continuing our adventure. I am a really proud captain and I hope we can share many good memories together.”

He was believed to be a target for Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez as he continues his rebuild in Catalonia.

Reports suggested that Chelsea were reluctant to do business with Barcelona after they were the side to sign central defender Jules Kounde from Sevilla, and he will now almost certainly stay with Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Chelsea were keen to keep the player after showing strong leadership qualities of the 32-year-old during the time they were operating under sanctions last season.

Under Roman Abramovich’s ownership it was rare for a player over 30 to be offered new deals longer than 12 months.

Azpilicueta is 24 games short of playing 500 games for Chelsea.