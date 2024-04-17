Ghana’s cultural heritage took center stage during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar 2022, as Ghanaian players made their entrance to the stadiums accompanied by the captivating beats of the ‘dondo’ drum.

The traditional talking drum which originated from the Northern Ghana but particularly used by the Akan people is known for its deep and rhythmic sound.

This same sound not only added flair to the players’ arrival but also captured the attention of FIFA officials.

Now, this iconic ‘dondo’ drum has found its place among the prestigious collections at the FIFA Museum.

The inclusion of the ‘dondo’ drum in the FIFA Museum collection reflects the organization’s commitment to celebrating diversity and the cultural tapestry of football-playing nations around the world.

The captivating story and many others can be found in the latest edition of “The Official History of the FIFA World Cup”, a book which delves into the behind-the-scenes tales and iconic moments of the recent World Cup.

Authored by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, this comprehensive book also showcases the biggest stars of each tournament since its inception in 1930.

It includes stunning photography, exclusive interviews, official documents, and statistics, making it is a must-read for football fanatics worldwide