Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s 2024 budget statement has not been received well by a section of the public including the National Democratic Congress (NDC), civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

They claim the budget did not live up to expectations and failed to address key factors necessary to ensure the country’s economic growth and recovery.

Despite the negative reaction to the budget, staff at the Ministry engaged a praise and worship session to welcome the Finance Minister after the presentation in Parliament.

In a video that has since gone viral, the staff were lined up on the forecourt of the Finance Ministry singing songs of victory to welcome the Finance Minister.

This action has not gone down well with some members of the public including the Member of Parliament of Pru East, Dr. Kwabena Donkor who was infuriated by the action.

According to him, civil servants should not be seen engaging in such activities that are clearly politically motivated.

He said the actions of the staff should not be countenanced and the Head of the Civil Service should immediately call them to order.

Meanwhile, the video has triggered an X storm with Ghanaians expressing their displeasure.

Read some reactions below: