Ghanaian man to attempt most lipstick applications world record on January 6

Ghanaian nurse and makeup artist, Dela Gomey is gearing up to attempt the Guinness World Record for the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds, set to take place on January 6, 2024 in Accra.

Gomey’s journey began with a chance encounter on TikTok, where he stumbled upon a post by Guinness World Records. Inspired by the possibilities, he delved into their vast list of record categories and eventually zeroed in on the captivating challenge of lipstick application.

“I am a nurse and asides that, I do makeup. I entered makeup and a whole list came concerning makeup out of which I chose lipstick application,” Gomey shared in a phone interview with GraphicOnline.

“So, with mine, it’s not going to be a marathon or race, just that I have been limited to applying lipstick within 30 seconds on different models”.

The current record for this feat stands at a remarkable 4 applications in 30 seconds, achieved by renowned Chinese makeup artist and influencer Li Jiaqi in 2018. While Li’s attempt took place during a live webcast, Gomey’s will be held at a yet-to-be-confirmed venue in the Greater Accra Region, with the promise of an electrifying atmosphere for spectators.

Despite the immense pressure, Gomey remains undeterred. He’s been diligently practising, aiming to surpass the existing record by applying lipstick on at least seven models within the allotted 30 seconds. Currently, he says he has honed his technique to a masterful six applications, and with unwavering determination, he’s inching closer to his goal.

“I’m excited to showcase my talent on a global platform and inspire others to chase their dreams,” Gomey expressed with infectious enthusiasm. “I also want to encourage Ghanaians to rally behind me, just like they did for Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum during her incredible sing-a-thon attempt. Their support will be my strongest weapon on this record-breaking journey.”

Gomey’s event promises to be a vibrant spectacle, stretching for a maximum of three hours. While the world record attempt sits at the heart of the event, attendees can expect an exciting lineup of additional activities and entertainment, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all.

