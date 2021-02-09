The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it has recorded about 795 new cases and eight Covid-19 deaths.

The development brings the country’s active cases to 6,707 and the death toll to 472.

The number of recoveries and discharged has also increased by 491, making the total number 64,658 while the total cases stand at 72,328.

Of the number, about 34 people are said to be in critical condition while 114 are severely ill.

The country, in the past weeks, has experienced a surge in positive cases.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in his address to the nation, indicated treatment centres are running out of beds with more cases recorded daily.