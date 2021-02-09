The chiefs and queen mothers of the Dzodze Traditional Area in the Ketu North Municipality have called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to consider the re-appointment of Kofi Samuel Ahiave Dzamesi as a Minister to serve for the second time under his government.

Mr Dzamesi is a former Volta Regional Minister under the Kufuor administration and also served as the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs under President Nana Akufo-Addo’s first term between 2017 and 2021.

The call from the chiefs follows a clear omission of Mr Dzamesi’s name from the list of ministerial nominees so far announced by President Akufo-Addo.



According to a statement issued by the chiefs and signed by Torgbui Dey III, the traditional leaders noted that “Mr Dzamesi is an industrious son of the land whose contributions to development have been phenomenal and diverse.”

They explained further that Mr Dzamesi’s involvement in politics in the area, having contested as the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for four times at Ketu North, has brought a political competition to the ultimate benefit of the constituency.

“In as much as chiefs are not to partake in active politics, we, together with our people, ultimately benefit from the political competition between the two major parties in the area as each side tries to present a better solution to our challenges,” they explained.

The statement further added that: “From his days as a Regional Minister during the erstwhile Kufuor administration and as a Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister under your tenure, we have come to see that he is a very good development agent.

“We have also not been surprised that his development-oriented kind of leadership has also seen him win the hearts of a lot of our people in the constituency. No wonder he managed to garner about 23,000 votes when he contested in the 2020 general election to represent the people in Parliament. This love that is generating around him also saw Your Excellency garner about 15,000 votes in the same election. This, for us, is unprecedented and commendable because.

“He who climbs a fruitful tree must be supported,” they said.