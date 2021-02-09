Third witness for the petitioner in the ongoing election petition hearing, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo, told the Supreme Court on Monday, February 8 that former Chair of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, gave representatives of the various presidential candidates in an election in the strong room opportunities to correct some mistakes before the final declaration of the results.

However, he said, Mrs Jean Adukwei Mensa, who is the current chair of the EC, never gave opportunities to the representatives to do so in the 2020 polls.

“Dr Afari-Gyan gave opportunity for errors to be corrected,” he said during cross-examination in court on Monday, February 8.

He further told lawyer for the EC in the ongoing election petition hearing, Justine Amenuvor, that he should be given a fair opportunity to answer the questions during cross-examination.

Mr Amenuvor had told him: “You have testified that you made a mistake in certifying the Ashanti regional sheets, is that correct?”

In answer, he said: “My Lords, I have indicated that I made a mistake on the Ashanti summary sheet declaration in the EC’s strong room for very specific reasons.

“You asked me an initial question that do I know the procedure and the process in the strong room and I said that the regional results are the results submitted to the strong room and should not just include the summary.

“It should include the 275 constituency results that make up that summary, You cannot present the summery without the justification of the summary.

“So logically the summary is certified in terms of the representative of the presidential candidate in the strong room.”