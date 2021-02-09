Two female pupils of the St. Louis Junior High School (JHS) in Kumasi, who were allegedly kidnapped have been found with their boyfriends, Police in the Ashanti Region have confirmed.

Last Friday, the two final year pupils were reported to have been kidnapped by an unidentified person.

According to the reports, the girls, after the close of school, were said to have picked a taxi home.

One of the girls reportedly told her brother on phone that she had been kidnapped with others by an unidentified person, leading her parents to file a formal police complaint.

However, the Police in a statement has indicated intelligence led them to locate the girls at Tafo-Ahenbronum without their boyfriends.

ALSO READ:

The statement added that the girls are assisting Police to trace and arrest the boys to assist in investigations.

Read the full statement below:

1. The Ashanti Regional Police Command wishes to inform the general public to disregard a case of an alleged kidnapping of two (2) St. Louis Junior High School students in the Ashanti Region, as the matters are different from what the actual cast is about.

2. On Saturday 6th February, 2021 at about 10:00pm the Suame Police received a case of Missing Person from a complainant of Breman —Nkwantwima, that on 5th February. his daughter. age 15 years old, left the home to school and has since not returned.

3. Investigation later indicated that the said missing person had cited the brother to inform him that she was at the Embassy Hotel, Suame Kotoko, but pretended it was a kidnapping.

4. On 8th February 2021 the Suame Police Divisional Command acting upon intelligence found the girl in the company of another girl (name withheld) also of St. Louis JHS Form-3. Investigation revealed that the girls, on Friday 5th February 2021, left home for school and have since not returned home, apparently, they went to visit their boyfriends, Clement Coleman and Nana Kwame at Tafo-Ahenbronum and that they had been staying at that address with their friends since Friday 5th February 2021.

5. The girls are assisting Police to trace and arrest the boys to assist in Investigations.

6. The Ashanti Regional Police Command would like to thank the general public for their cooperation and will like to assure them to our resolve to deal effectively and efficiently with all cases reported to the Police.