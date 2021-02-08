Police in the Ashanti Region have mounted a search for persons believed to be behind the alleged kidnapping of two female pupils of the St. Louis Junior High School (JHS) in Kumasi.

The move follows a complaint by one of the victim’s parents who informed the police that their daughter had not been home after school since Friday.

Last Friday, the two final year pupils were reported to have been kidnapped by an unidentified person.

According to reports, the girls, after the close of school, were said to have picked a taxi home.

On their way, the taxi driver diverted from the main route and took the pupils to an obscure area around Suame Magazine.

One of the victims is said to have called her brother with a phone which was mistakenly left behind by one of the suspects.

She revealed that they were being raped by the men holding them in captive.

The victim also mentioned that about 10 other people had been kidnapped.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti regional police command has deployed more men to rescue the girls and other victims.