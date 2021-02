With few days to Valentine, an evangelist has gone round a community in the state to warn about the fake names lovers will use to deceive themselves.

In a viral video, the male evangelist, who lives in Ogun state, Nigeria said:

”You are my onion. You are my biscuit. You are my puff puff. You are my rodo (pepper). You are my tomato. All lies. Lie lie lover.”

Valentine’s Day, which is a day to celebrate love, comes up on Sunday, February 14.

Watch the video below: