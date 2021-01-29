Two COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Bono Region.

The two have been identified as a 57-year-old man, who had a kidney problem at Wenchi and a 77-year-old hypertensive woman.

The second death was recorded at the Sunyani Hospital last Friday, January 22, 2021.

The Deputy Bono Regional Director, Public Health, Dr John Ekow Otoo, disclosed this in an interview with Adom News during an update on cases recorded so far in the area.

He pegged the regional case count at 657, adding that 15 new cases have been recorded since the beginning of January this year.

He noted that most of the patients had recovered, however, 11 of them were still receiving treatment at various centres in the region.

Dr Otoo stated he was unhappy about the increasing rate of new infections in the region which he attributed to negligence and non-adherence to the safety protocols.

He explained about 80 of the confirmed cases were detected through contact tracing, saying cases were being recorded every day.

Though he noted the directorate had intensified public education on the disease, he also appealed to the public to adhere to the protocols.

He reiterated the need to always wear nose or face masks, use alcohol-based hand sanitisers frequently, and wash their hands with soap under running water, to prevent the spread of the viral disease in the region.