The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has appointed the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Seth Amoama, to act as Chief of Defence Staff.

The appointment, according to a communique by Eugene Arhin, Acting Director of Communication at the presidency, is effective from February 5, 2021, pending consultation with the yet-to-be-constituted Council of State.

“This appointment has been made following the completion of the tour of duty and subsequent retirement from the Ghana Armed Forces, on 5th February 2021, of the current Chief of Defence Staff, Lt. Gen. O.B Akwa,” the statement said.

According to Mr Arhin, President Akufo-Addo “has expressed his gratitude to him for his dedicated and meritorious service to the Ghana Armed Forces and to the nation.”

Also appointed by the President with effect from February 5, 2021, is Rear Admiral Issah Adams Yakubu to act as Chief of Naval Staff, also pending consultation with the yet-to-be-constituted Council of State.

