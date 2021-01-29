Professor Ransford Yaw Gyampo says it is not the duty of any soldier to be carrying the bag of a private legal practitioner to court.

According to him, their core duty is to defend the territorial integrity of the country, which does not include “body-guarding civilian appointees.”

Prof Gyampo’s comments come after photos of a military man in camouflage uniform carrying the books and bag of Frank Davis, a private legal practitioner, went viral on social media.

Mr Davis is a member of the Akufo-Addo legal team defending him in the ongoing election petition hearing brought by John Dramani Mahama.

He appeared to have used the soldier as a personal aid at the Supreme Court on Thursday, January 28.

In a post on his Facebook timeline, Prof. Gyampo, the popular Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, noted that the action of the soldier is what “demoralises the Police and causes their public disrespect.”