President Nana Akufo-Addo and his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama, have been pictured at the funeral of Jerry John Rawlings showing mutual respect to each other despite their ongoing court case.

At the funeral of Mr Rawlings, who was buried in Accra on Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo walked to Mr Mahama to exchange pleasantries before leaving the Black Star Square where the event took place.

In what looked like a quick yet good conversation, the two men were seen intensely focused and listening to each other.

While the details of their conversation are not public knowledge, the gesture is yet another testament of Ghana’s growing democracy.

The former President also met and interacted with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.