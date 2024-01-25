The Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL) has advocated for a dialogue on the potential review of the retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

GFL believes that the possible review will afford hale and hearty retirees the opportunity to contribute their quota to the workforce.

“We were in a program where somebody was going for retirement, and we realized that the person was strong and fit and could have stayed on for a while.

“So, we realized that why don’t we discuss and put this across for stakeholders and government and see whether some adjustment could be made so that we don’t waste these people who have institutional memories to help the growth and development of wherever they will be working,” Executive Secretary of the Federation, Dr. Abraham Koomson said in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

However, he stated a constitutional amendment was significant to facilitate GFL’s proposal.

“We have to engage the government and discuss the possibility. It is constitutional, so it means the constitution should be amended. It will not happen overnight, so we have to engage in discussions.

“Even if we go to the judicial sectors, I think they spend about seventy years or something. So if a judge could be working at the age of seventy, it means that at a certain age if you don’t have any health challenges, the person will be okay to work,” he added.

