The government says it has collectively resolved with the Republic of Kenya to reinvigorate cooperation and strengthen the strong fraternal bonds between both nations.

Already, a high-level delegation from Kenya including the East African Country’s leader William Ruto has arrived in Ghana for the Second Session of the Ghana-Kenya Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation.

Speaking at the Ghana-Kenya Ministerial at the Accra International Conference Center, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana pointed out that economic and commercial activities have seen tremendous improvement between both states.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey attributed this to the increased movement of people to people and goods between Ghana and Kenya.

She added that to further strengthen the economic ties between the two countries, the Ghana National Coordination Office of the African Continental Free Trade Area and the Ghana Authority have launched the Ghana Trade House located Kenya Samia Business Park along Mombasa Road.

This is in collaboration with the Kenya Export Promotion and Branding Agency and the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“This signifies our collective desire to reinvigorate our cooperation and strengthen the strong fraternal bonds between our two nations,” Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey noted.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Minister for Foreign & Diaspora Affairs of Kenya, Musalia Mudavadi in his address noted that “Kenya is keen to explore and expand cooperation with Ghana in more areas to cooperate to create value for our people.”

He added that mutually beneficial economic ties and investment flows must continue to grow between the two countries as they serve as the foundations for mutual benefit and integration.

“I am confident that this session will serve as motivation for the finalization and signing of the pending draft instruments, as well as an inspiration to further solidify our bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of our two countries,” Mr Mudavadi stated.

After a series of deliberations, Kenya and Ghana signed several bilateral frameworks of cooperation in areas such as agriculture, information and technology, trade, transport, tourism, technical, vocational education, energy, oil and gas which will set the parameters for the dealings between the two nations.