Ghana’s Ambassador to Egypt, Lt. Gen. Obed Boamah Akwah (Rtd), a man deeply committed to the cause, has powered the National Amputee Team to defend the AAFCON 2024 Title in Egypt.

Representing President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, the Ambassador, in a show of solidarity and support, informed the team at their hotel ahead of their anticipated quarter-final clash against Tanzania that he was there at the instance of the President and the good people of the Republic of Ghana.

For that matter, the entire nation is eagerly waiting to meet them at the airport with the African Trophy and Glory.

The Ambassador, in a stirring display of support, urged the team to focus on and win Monday’s final match, underscoring the significance of their victory for the nation.

Ambassador Akwah’s visit was not a mere formality; it was a potent symbol of Ghana’s commitment to unity and inclusivity, highlighting the nation’s agenda in fostering the national spirit and supporting people with disabilities.

As the nation’s voice, the Ambassador conveyed his best wishes to the team and assured them of the nation’s unwavering backing.

Ambassador Akwah’s visit was not merely ceremonial; it was a gesture that underscored the importance of harnessing national spirit and support for the Still Believe lads as they prepared to take on one of Egypt’s formidable football clubs.

Upon arrival, the Ambassador was accompanied by the Head of Chancery, Mr Sevor Selasi, the Economic and Cultural Secretary, Mr Keven Selasi, and the Protocol Assistant, Alhaji Abass Basawutey, who conveyed Ghana’s best wishes to the team and assured them of the nation’s unwavering backing.

The Ambassador made a cash donation of $1000 to the team.

Captain Richard Arthur Opentil expressed gratitude to the Ambassador and raised concerns about the team’s conditions.

Despite winning two trophies for Ghana, including the recent 1st African Para Games in Accra, they have yet to be adequately compensated. This lack of support from the Government has affected their motivation and their ability to perform at their best for Ghana.

The players lamented the government’s neglect and even cited an example of how the Angolan team qualified for the next stage.

In front of the Ghana team, each player was given an envelope, but in their case, they didn’t even have water to share.

The Captain indicated that, the players are motivated and work to honour the President of the NPC Ghana and the African Paralympic Committee, Mr Samson Deen, as he has provided all their needs with the support of the Amputee Football chairman, Mr Foster Kwarteng.

“Honestly, we are disappointed in the government” Opentil lamented.

He thanked His Excellency the Ambassador; this visit has given them some morale and confidence to do their best to reach the final and win the trophy for Ghana.