The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Abraham Adjetey, has served notice with regards to the 4th Annual General Meeting of the organisation.

In a release, he said the meeting will be held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) on Friday, October 23, 2020, at exactly 10:am.

The notice, however, added that the whole meeting will also be virtually streamed via GHAMRO’s website and social media pages.

