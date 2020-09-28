A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stalwart, Alhaji Seini Maiga, has been reported dead.

Though the cause of death is not clear, the news of Alhaji Maiga’s demise broke out on Monday, September 28, 2020.

He is said to be the founding father of the party’s Zongo Wing, NASARA, which aims at mobilising the Zongo communities for political parties.

The Nasara Coordinator, Abdul Azizi Haruna Futa, announced his death in a Facebook post, stating they were in a workshop together at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration last week.

He went on to eulogise Alhaji Maiga for his immense contribution towards the growth of the party.

