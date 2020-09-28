Game Of Thrones stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are reportedly expecting their first child.

Miss Leslie’s pregnancy was revealed in a photo taken for a magazine interview and uploaded on Instagram.

The picture, from digital publication Make Magazine, was posted on fashion editor Ursula Lake’s personal account.

“A very special all-woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time,” she said.

The couple played Ygritte and Jon Snow in HBO series Game of Thrones, in which they had an on-screen relationship.

In the show, 33-year-old Miss Leslie’s character became known for the phrase: “You know nothing, Jon Snow.”

Discussing the show for the magazine shoot, she said: “It was an incredible experience, and for me – as an actor – it definitely opened a lot of doors with casting directors and producers.”