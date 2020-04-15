Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju has excitedly disclosed that he has fully recovered from the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), alongside his wife Gry Molvær Hivju.

Kristofer Hivju who shared a selfie of them posing together outside, said they were lucky to have only mild symptoms of Coronavirus.

He also sent out condolences to countries where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who have lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus.

The actor wrote; “We are fully recovered and in good health after I was infected by the cororonavirus, and most likely my wife @grymolvaerhivju.

“After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound.

“We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the COVID-19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all ; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us.”

Hivju’s recovery comes after Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson also overcame their battle with COVID-19. The Oscar winner was the first A-list celebrity to announce he tested positive for the virus while filming a new movie in Australia.