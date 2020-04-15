Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has set the records straight on the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Ghana.

ALSO READ:

The Minister has been lampooned on social media after British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) quoted him as saying 31 people have recovered in Ghana.

But the Ghana Health Service has reported that only 17 have been treated, reverted to negative on repeat tests and discharged.

This exposed the Information Minister to public ridicule with many accusing him of misinforming the public on BBC.

But Hon Oppong Nkrumah stated unequivocally that he never said 31 people had recovered on BBC.

“I have never said anywhere that 31 people have recovered,” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

Rather, he explained that, it was the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu who said 31 people had recovered but were being taken through the necessary procedures.

It is this report, the Information Minister believes, the media reported and some people are attributing to him.

Hon Oppong Nkrumah stressed that, he will never put out any information without cross-checking from officials of the Covid-19 team.