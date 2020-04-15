Beleaguered Managing Director (MD) of the Tema Oil Refinery, Asante Berko has resigned.

Mr Berko tendered in his resignation to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, April 15.

This was after he was indicted in a bribery scandal by the Securities and Exchange Commission in the United States of America.

A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, indicated that Mr Berko’s resignation letter has been received and accepted by President Akufo-Addo.

Below is the statement: