The 37 Military Hospital has set up emergency mobile clinic facility as the country’s coronavirus cases rise.

The facility, one of two being funded by the United States government, has been set up at the El Walk Sports Stadium in Accra to be used as a coronavirus treatment centre.

Estimated to cost some $6.5 million, the easy-to-deploy hospital is equipped with an Out Patient Department, laboratories, a radiological department, a theatre, an Intensive Care Unit, a morgue and other facilities found in a traditional hospital.

The public became alarmed when pictures of a mobile morgue went viral on social media but management said there is no cause for alarm since the temporary facility forms part of a level II mobile hospital used by the military in emergency situations.

Administrative Officer at the 37 Military Hospital, Lieutenant Colonel Richard Minta, told JoyNews that the operation of the facility was necessary in the fight against the coronavirus.

According to him, the morgues are part of the hospital and not a stand-alone facility as is being suggested by some Ghanaians.

The 37 Military Hospital is one of the main treatment centres for Covid-19 patients in Accra.