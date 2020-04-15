A 24-year-old suspect, who escaped from police custody in Sunyani, has been sentenced to six years imprisonment.

Abduai Karim escaped from police custody in Sunyani on March 30, 2020 while awaiting trial for rape and robbery cases.

After 14-days of manhunt, the police, in a statement, said he was re-arrested by police personnel of the Bono Regional Police Command.

Suspect Karim was put before court and charged for escaping lawful custody and assault of a police officer.

