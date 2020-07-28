Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, alias Sansa Stark, and musician Joe Jonas have welcomed a newborn baby girl.

This comes a year and a few months after the couple tied the knot having dated for several years before that.

The 24-year-old star gave birth on Wednesday, July 22, at a hospital in Los Angeles, US, according to TMZ.

The couple kept the details private but word has it the newborn was given the name Willa, which has a connection to the famous GOT show.

The fans went on social media noting two minor characters appeared on the show bearing the same name.

Sophie and Jonas also confirmed the news about their new bundle of joy saying they were delighted to announce her birth.

According to Daily Mail, the news came shortly after a source told Entertainment Tonight that Sophie was so ready to become a parent.

The two began dating back in 2016 and they made their courtship official to fans on Instagram in January 2017.

They became engaged in October 2017, with Sophie describing her then-boyfriend as finding something that you’d want to hold on to forever.

The couple then surprised fans with a small wedding on May 1, 2019, before they had another posh wedding on June 29, in France, with friends and family in attendance.