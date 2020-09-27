Popular talk show host, Deloris Frimpong-Manso popularly known as Delay has opened up on some challenges she faced in the past.

According to her, she used to sleep on an empty stomach when she moved from Nkawkaw in the Eastern region to Tema in the Greater Accra Region.

“I used to sleep on an empty stomach in Tema and dream of running some huge business” Delay shared on her IG page.

This struggle however, the business woman said did not stop her dream of becoming a popular radio presenter in Accra.

“I haven’t stopped dreaming. I’ve been dreaming a lot lately!” she added.