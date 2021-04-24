The Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) has appointed a 5-member interim board at a just-ended emergency meeting which was held at the National Cultural Centre, Kumasi.

The interim board is to run the affairs of the organisation pending the election of a new board.

The members at the meeting elected, the following persons:

Rex Owusu Marfo (Chair Person) Diana Hopeson Ahmed Band Augustina Addison Abraham Kofi Boakye

The resolution at the meeting was that the 5-Member Interim Board was to have an expiration of 40 days by which time it should make sure election of the Board is conducted.

The interim leadership will also approve all administrative costs and other capital expenditure as required by the rules and regulations of the Society.

This situation became necessary when the GHAMRO CEO called on members to present the state of GHAMRO address at the emergency meeting.

The Election Committee Chairman also read his report to the members at the said meeting on the status of the Board Election and reasons why there was a delay in the process after congress mandated them on October 12, 2020, to conduct the Board Election within 3 months.

The members who were not satisfied with the work of the Election Committee voted for a dissolution of the said committee and mandated the Interim Board to appoint a New Election Committee to conduct the Board Election within 40 days.

At the Interim Board’s first meeting held on the 22nd April 2021, a new Election Committee was appointed and made up of the following persons, Augustina Addison (Chair Person); Aziz Haruna Sungumo (Member); Eric Afriye (Member); Seth Amponsah (Member) and Jethro Kwabena Donkor (Member).

The new Election Committee will communicate a date for the Board Elections soon.

Signed,

Corporate Manager

Prince Don Tsegah