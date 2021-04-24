Director of Programmes at the Institute for Human Rights Development Africa, Edward Foley, has asked the state to investigate three police officers who secretly buried a man who died in custody.

Such an investigation, according to the Human Rights lawyer, will fall within international norms which oblige governments to investigate such extrajudicial killings.

He said the Bono East Crime Officer, Supt Kennedy Adusei admitting that a wrong had been done is the first step to take to seek justice.

“It is sad that we are hearing this story. I don’t recall that we have heard such an infraction in our history that the police who are expected to have known better have come to this point,” he said.

The Human Rights Lawyer further said the investigation should not only end at the independent body but called for the involvement of the Professional Standards Bureau.