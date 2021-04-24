Brazilian midfielder, Fabio Gama has described Kumasi Asante Kotoko as the biggest club in the West Africa country.

The 28-year-old joined the Ghana Premier League side prior to the start of the 2020/21 football season on a two-year deal.

Gama has been impressive for the Porcupine Warriors, scoring twice and assisting four times in the process.

Asante Kotoko currently sit on top of the league log with 35 points.

And, Gama says the team must prove their quality when they are on the field of play.

“Kotoko is the best team in Ghana, but we need to prove that when we are on the pitch,” Gama said in an interview on Pure FM.

“We also need to improve, to show that we are indeed the best in the country,” he added.

Asante Kotoko are record Ghana Premier League champions.

The Reds will host Medema SC in matchday 21 game at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium ad Gama who missed the Great Olympics game is expected to be back in the Kotoko line up.