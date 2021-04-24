The father of the seven-year-old son of actress, Akuapem Poloo, Rashid Yakubu says he is sure about having another child with the video vixen who has been trending lately on social media.

According to him, he is willing to marry Akuapem Poloo, saying the decision to settle down with her stems from the love he has for her.

Rashid added that he wants to resolve the current tension between him and Poloo like all married couples do.

He denied claims that he is riding on his baby mama’s fame for publicity.

People feel that I don’t like her but it is not so… she’s still my baby mama… I am proud of that. She will have another child and it will definitely be with me. I swear it will happen. Unless she escapes, daddy is still daddy… nothing has changed.

If things pull through for us, I would like to go further by marrying her. I am not saying this because she is a star, Poloo is my woman. I will only give up when she is married, but still, daddy likes her and she feels the same, he said on Okay FM.

Reacting to the news of the actress’ arrest, Mr Yakubu said, I want to put this on record; I am really sorry for Poloo for the pain she is going through now. She got my support. She will be home today and I got to be there.