The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), in the exercise of its powers under Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, has fixed the 26th ordinary session of Congress for Thursday, August 27, 2020.

The decision was taken at Tuesday’s Council meeting at the GFA Headquarters in Accra.

However, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant limitations imposed under the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) on public gatherings, the meeting cannot be held the usual way, where Congressmen and women gather at a venue for their deliberations and decision making.

READ ALSO

It would be recalled in a bulletin (No.1 of 2020) addressed to all Companies and the media, the Registrar of Companies, pursuant to the power conferred on her by Section 378(2) of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992), directed that all companies may hold their Annual General Meetings (AGM) electronically.

Consequently, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), having its number of Congress delegates exceeding the limit of One Hundred (100) persons, will apply and conduct its Congress via Online Video Conferencing subject to clearance from the Registrar of Companies on August 27, 2020.

In compliance with Article 31 of the GFA Statutes 2019, members of the GFA will be sent the formal convocation of Congress in writing accordingly.