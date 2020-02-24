A Member of Parliament (MP) named as one of the beneficiaries of a Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) scholarship has denied receiving any such educational sponsorship.

ALSO READ:

Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko, MP for Akyem Swedru, is among 86 people listed by the Auditor-General to have received the scholarship from 2014 to 2018.

The Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture is listed as the 81st person on the list but he says he did not receive any tuition or living allowance for his Environmental Management programme at SOAS University in London.

Reacting to the issue on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Monday, he expressed shock at the development.

He noted that, given his stature in society, he is more than capable of paying for his education at any level.

The Deputy Agric Minister cited how he funded a Climate Change and Sustainable Development programme at the University of Ghana for his Master and is saving for his PHD in International Relations to buttress his point.

He said: “I’m an MP and I pay the fees for needy students studying both home and abroad. If I’m able to do this, why can’t I pay for mine?”

The Akyem Swedru MP noted that he has referred his constituents who needed scholarships to the GETFund Secretariat but has never been a beneficiary.

He said he will never depend on the State for any educational support.

Adomonline.com | Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman