Comedienne Heiress Jacinta says Adonko bitters signing some Nigerian celebs as ambassadors has compelled some Ghanaian celebrities to push on with the fight against the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in Ghana.

According to her, the country has been calm and still ever since the FDA implemented the ban forbidding celebrities from endorsing alcoholic beverages, hence she is surprised to note the sudden uproar on social media.

In 2015, the FDA banned celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages. The FDA said at the time that the ban was not only in adherence to a World Health Organisation policy but was part of efforts to protect children and prevent them from being lured into alcoholism.

Celebrities such as Shatta Wale, Wendy Shay, Tic, Bullet, Edem among others have tagged the ban as a disadvantage to Ghanaians and advantage to Nigerians.

According to the comedienne, apart from rapper Edem who spoke about the ban earlier after it was implemented, the rest have been angered by Adonko’s signage where Nigeria celebs such as Jim Ike, Ini Edo, others got signed by a Ghanaian company.

She queried: “On the Adonko and FDA brouhaha, are y’all mad cos there’s a ban or you’re mad cos it’s Nigerians that have chopped some money?

“Cos this ban has been there since but there was no outburst until this Naija issue popped up.”

