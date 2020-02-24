Lupita Nyong’o is presently in Nigeria and last night she graced the epic dinner organised in her honour by award winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Lupita was hosted to a private event by the author with the aim of introducing Lupita to friends, family and members of the Nigerian creative community.

At the star studded event were the likes of Olu Jacobs, Richard Mofe Damijo, Bety Irabor, Dakore Egbunson, Omawumi, D’banj, Beverly Nay and Seun Kuti and more.

The Hollywood star is the lead actress and also executive producer (alongside Danai Gurira) for the screen adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie‘s best-selling book ‘Americanah.’

At the dinner, it was revealed that the 10-episode series will star Lupita Nyong’o, Zackary Momoh, Uzo Aduba and Corey Hawkins, while Danai Gurira will serve as showrunner, and writer, Chinonye Chukwu will direct the first two episodes.

Lupita revealed that ‘Americanah’ has been a passion project for her since she read Chimamanda’s beautiful novel in 2013 and she knew she had to bring it to life on TV screens.

She admitted that after reading the book, she cried a lot and found out that they had a mutual friend in the acknowledgement page of ‘Americanah’.

She said she contacted him to send an email to Chimamanda, where she met up with the author at Toronto Film Festival and the rest is the result of the forthcoming screen adaptation.

Also, it was revealed at the event that scenes from the movie will be shot in Lagos! Lupita Nyong’o, Zackary Momoh, Uzo Aduba, Corey Hawkins, Danai Gurira or Chinonye Chukwu will be in the streets of Lagos, because they are bringing the magic to the roots.

Lupita further revealed that she is currently learning Igbo and Pidgin for the movie.

Photos from the event below: