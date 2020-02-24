Unknown assailants have murdered a woman, 85, identified as Edoe Torgbui, over land dispute in a village called Patron near Odupong Ofaakor in the Awutu Senya West district in the Central region.

Reports indicate the assailant after committing the act dumped the body on the rooftop of maize silos behind her house at a village.

Police preliminary investigations disclosed the deceased had a stiff neck which looked twisted with a metal bar and an abandoned mountain bike believed to have been used by the perpetrators.

Assemblyman for Jei-krodua-Papaase electoral area, Joseph Okokroko, who confirmed the incident, said the body has been sent to the Police Hospital Morgue awaiting autopsy.