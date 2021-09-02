Veteran actor, Abeiku Nyame, better known as Jagger Pee, has said Nana Akwasi Agyemang, popularly known as Gemann, jubilated when he, Jagger pee, joined him in the same cell after his rearrest during their murder trial.

Jagger Pee who was one of the leading actors in Ghana in the 90s made a tremendous contribution to the Ghanaian movie industry until he was sentenced alongside his then friend and music star, Gemann in 1996.

Their arrest and subsequent trial followed a shooting incident at the CFC Flats, Dome in Accra, where a taxi driver was killed.

The taxi was hired by Nadia, a female friend of Gemann from Odorkor. According to Nadia, the fare agreed upon was GHC3 while the taxi driver said it was GHC4.

Gemann thus refused to pay the difference and in the scuffle, he ran into his room and brought out a pistol with which he shot and killed the taxi driver after giving a warning shot.

Jagger, who was alleged to have hassled the taxi driver and was holding him before the shooting was convicted for abetment of crime.

Gemann was sentenced to death while Jagger Pee got a life sentence but former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s amnesty in commemoration of the country’s 48th independence anniversary pardoned the legendary movie star after he had served 2 years of his sentence at the Nsawam Prison.

Gemann who has also been released after serving 13 years, 4 months, and currently promoting a yet-to-be-launched book on his ordeal, titled ‘From Fame to Shame, The untold story of the shocking journey from pop stardom to death row’, in an interview on TV3 accused Jagger Pee of turning against him.

According to Gemann, Jagger Pee who was first to be released never visited him while he was still in Prison.

Responding to Gemann’s accusation against him in an exclusive interview on Accra-based Hot FM, Jagger Pee said:

“Gemann jubilated when I was rearrested during our trial at the High Court; When I was arrested for the first time, I was bailed but there was a prima facie evidence against me at the High Court that I was the one who held the taxi driver in order for Gemann to shoot him.”

“I was then remanded during the court hearing so I joined Gemann in the same court cell while I was waiting for someone to come and bail me again. Gemann who was happy that I had been rearrested started jubilating by dancing and singing when he saw me,” Jagger Pee told Nana Ampofo.

Upon persuasion by Nana Ampofo, Jagger Pee then sang the song Gemann sung: Yen nyinaa Yabu p3p33p3, Apketeshie oo Guinness oo Yen Nyinaa Yabu P3p33p3.

The song, sang in the Akan dialect, literally means Whether one drunk Akpeteshie or Guinness, we are all drunk anyway.