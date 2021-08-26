After being granted a presidential pardon and choosing to do God’s work after he was convicted of the murder of a taxi driver in 1995, Geeman has disclosed his intention to settle down with popular TV presenter, Delay.

Geeman in an interview with Kingdom FM revealed that he left the United States to Ghana purposely to find true love; adding that Delay is the chosen one.

Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay

Unclear what exactly his relationship with Delay looks like, Geeman emphatically stated that:

“Marrying Delay is one of the biggest plans I intend to achieve. After I lost my ex-wife, I have not married any other woman. I travelled all the way to Ghana to purposely marry Delay,” he said.

