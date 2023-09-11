The GaDangme Council has condemned attacks on members of the Nii Odoi Kwao Family who had gone to Nima to perform traditional rites during the Homowo festival.

The family members who were reportedly in Nima to sprinkle Kpekple were attacked by some irate youth.

In a statement, the Council alleged the family was attacked because an imposter ‘mantse’ (chief) mobilised the youth to resist the rites.

“The youth concerned were reportedly mobilised by a rival stranger mantse, some settlers without the knowledge and consent of the landowners’ competition to another mantse which had led to pent-up feelings and heightened tensions within the community,” portions of the statement read.

The Council has said the Nii Odoi Kwao Family are the allodial owners of Nima.

Describing the action of the youth as disrespectful, the Council is demanding that an unqualified apology is rendered to the family and the entire GaDangme community.

“We unreservedly condemn the incident and warn against any repetition. We further demand an unqualified apology from those behind and involved in what happened. We note that such acts of challenge to allodial land owners by strangers can lead to forfeiture of their right to remain on the land,” the statement demanded.

Read the full statement below: