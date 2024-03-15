George Kofi Mensah, popularly known as G-West in the music industry, has recently unveiled a new song that delves into the theme of love.

The track, titled ‘People Pleaser‘, was officially released on Friday, March 15, 2024, and is the opening piece from his upcoming EP. Produced by Ghanaian Stallion, this release marks a significant milestone in G-West’s musical journey.

In ‘People Pleaser’, the artiste portrays a narrative of a man’s infatuation with a woman he deeply cares for.

The song illustrates the man’s desire for reciprocity in love, as he yearns for the woman to temper her excessive kindness towards him, so that he can also express his affection in return.

G-West, a talented Ghanaian Afrobeats artist, is signed to 610Music, an American record label and distribution company founded by Kofi Sonny.

His passion for music was ignited during his formative years in school, and he honed his skills by performing at various events during his time in high school, aiming to bolster his confidence and stagecraft.

Throughout his career, G-West has collaborated with renowned artists such as Joey B on the hit single ‘Akosua’, Mr. Eazi on ‘Oyedede’, and Highlife singer Bisa K’dei on a track titled ‘Bonto’.

He has graced major stages including Afrochella, and aspires to become one of the most sought-after artists in Africa in the coming years.

To experience G-West’s latest release, ‘People Pleaser’, listen below:

