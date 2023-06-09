Former Environment Minister, Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, has expressed his lack of regret over accepting the appointment in the administration led by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

He emphasised that he would have regretted not taking up the position instead.

Speaking with Omanhene Kwabena Asante on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Thursday, he stated that while the fight against illegal mining was a significant aspect of his job, it constituted only 10 percent of his overall responsibilities.

During his tenure, Prof Frimpong-Boateng highlighted the substantial impact he made in the sector and his satisfaction with his role.

He asserted, “I don’t regret taking up an appointment in the NPP government. I worked tirelessly and made significant transformations. Despite any challenges I may be facing now, I feel proud of myself.”

He also mentioned his recommendation to establish a machine tool center, a computer-equipped facility for designing instruments, to ensure the availability of essential environmental equipment.

However, on May 2023, reports emerged that Prof Frimpong-Boateng, who also served as Chairman of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), was arrested by the OSP (Office of the Special Prosecutor).

The arrest followed an invitation to answer questions regarding suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses involving the dissolved IMCIM. Eventually, he was granted a bail of GHS2 million.

Prior to his arrest, Prof Frimpong-Boateng had authored a revealing report that indicated interference by certain government officials in the efforts to combat illegal mining, which undermined his work.

Expressing his surprise at the treatment he received, he stated, “I have no idea what I have done to deserve this. I was expecting the OSP to invite me based on some complaints I made earlier, not for the accusations I am being dragged into now.”

When asked about the allegations of involvement in illegal mining, the embattled former minister denied any knowledge of the accusations against him.

