The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Wontumi, has revealed that the National Chairman of the party, Freddy Blay, gave him the approval to contest for the latter’s position.

However, he [Chairman Wontumi] has an unfulfilled purpose he has to complete as a regional chairman.

According to him, he wishes to remain the Ashanti Regional Chairman for more than two terms in order to break the eight-year rule of government.

He explained to Happy FM that: “I believe that when it comes to the national position, I am fit for that position and it is my turn to take over the national chairmanship. Freddy Blay blessed me to take up the mantle but the issue is that since 1992, there is no political party that has been able to break the eight-year governance.

“And in the same vein, no one has been able to break the eight-year rule in the Ashanti Region. So, it means if I break the eight years in the Ashanti Region, the New Patriotic Party will also be able to break that eight years. So, this is the time. All I can say is they should support Wontumi.”

While some have made their intention of contesting the regional chairmanship, Chairman Wontumi believes no one can take the chairmanship position from him and they know it.

Meanwhile, he has called for the support of his contenders in the upcoming elections to maintain the unity of the party.

The Regional Congress of the NPP will see executives elected to steer the affairs of the party.

Personalities like Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, the former Member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Dr Boris Baidoo, Chief Executive Officer of Boris B Farms and Veterinary Services, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, Afigya Kwabre South Constituency Chairman and Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, Director General of National Disaster Management Organisation are all nursing the ambition to occupy the Ashanti Regional Chairman seat.