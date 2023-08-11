Manchester United have accepted a bid of 15m euros (£12.9m) from Turkish club Fenerbahce for midfielder Fred.

The Brazil international, 30, has been told that he is unlikely to play a significant role in United manager Erik ten Hag’s squad this season.

Fenerbahce’s Istanbul rivals Galatasaray and Premier League side Fulham are among other clubs to have expressed an interest in the player.

Fred’s contract at Old Trafford is scheduled to expire next summer.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder is a popular member of the United dressing room but has rarely looked like fulfilling the promise that persuaded the Red Devils to part with £47m to sign him from the Ukrainian club in 2018.

Fred made 56 appearances for United last season and scored six goals as he helped Ten Hag’s side finish third in the Premier League to secure a return to the Champions League.

Overall, he has played 139 times for the club in the top flight, tallying eight goals and seven assists in that time.

Meanwhile, United defender Eric Bailly is wanted by Besiktas, and the Turkish club is waiting to see if the 29-year-old can agree a mutual contract termination before moving on a free transfer.