Four of the victims, believed to have been killed by a mentally challenged have been buried.

They were laid to rest according to Islamic rites.

The body of the deceased who was shot dead has been deposited at the Carpenter Hospital mortuary, while the elderly woman who survived the knife wounds is still undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Known as Daganaa, the suspect went on a killing spree that claimed the lives of four people in the area.

Reports indicate that the tragic incident began when Daganaa, who had arrived at a nearby galamsey site to offload items, requested permission to use the washroom at a compound house around 3:00 am.

When the tenants denied him entry, he became agitated and stabbed one of the occupants in the back before fleeing to another nearby compound.

There, he forcefully entered a room where two children, aged 10 and 12, were asleep and reportedly stabbed them.

